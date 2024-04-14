Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $289.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 304,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.