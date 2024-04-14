Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $40.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

