Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $475,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,456 shares of company stock worth $5,539,710 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of -0.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

