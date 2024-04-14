Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
