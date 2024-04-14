Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,608 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 190,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,157. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

