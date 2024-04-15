1,050 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,214. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

