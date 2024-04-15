11,345 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,345 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,669. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.