1,349,167 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,349,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,000. Target Hospitality comprises approximately 1.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 1.33% of Target Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 0.8 %

TH stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.62. 296,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

