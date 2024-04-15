14,086 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,385. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

