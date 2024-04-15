16,434 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.7 %

Intel stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,703,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,227,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.