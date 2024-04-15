19,895 Shares in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $15,303,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAAC. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.19. 1,546,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.