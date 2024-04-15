21,965 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,734,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 1,608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 510,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $6,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,413,315 shares of company stock worth $962,796,259. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM

