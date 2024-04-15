22,878 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.03. 240,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,533. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

