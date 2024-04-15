26,844 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Bought by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12,358.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 453,302 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,077,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the period.

Shares of GNMA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 296,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

