28,235 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,235 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Live Oak Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after buying an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 920,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 546,224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after buying an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $37.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,530. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

