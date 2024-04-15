3,000 Shares in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter worth $2,787,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 122,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MCI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.56. 4,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

