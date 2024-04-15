33,371 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Bought by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 33,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 54,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

