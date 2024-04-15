34,918 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 151,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,447. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

