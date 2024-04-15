3,947 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $57.72. 147,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.