3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on MMM
3M Price Performance
Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.
3M Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.