5,800 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 0.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

