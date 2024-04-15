6,755 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

TSN stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $58.12. 2,173,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,411. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

