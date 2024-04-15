8,050 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.