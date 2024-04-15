8,188 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,140,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.6% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.20 on Monday, reaching $1,352.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,944. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market cap of $626.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,303.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.