82,410 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Purchased by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Client Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 883,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 179,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 127,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 590,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,225. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

