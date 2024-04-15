9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9F

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,010 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

9F Stock Performance

JFU traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

9F Company Profile

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

