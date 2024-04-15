ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 3.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 105,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,687,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

ACM Research Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,434 shares of company stock worth $4,375,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ACM Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in ACM Research by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

