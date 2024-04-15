Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Up 14.6% in March

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 285,143 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $8.82.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
