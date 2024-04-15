Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Adecoagro Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Adecoagro Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

