Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Adecoagro Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
