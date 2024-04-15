Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADNT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Adient has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

