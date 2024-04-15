Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $478.52 and last traded at $475.56. 741,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,590,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.09.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $541.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 4,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

