AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in AerCap by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AerCap by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AerCap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in AerCap by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AER. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.00. 342,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,686. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $88.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

