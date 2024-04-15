African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,600 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in African Agriculture in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of African Agriculture during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of African Agriculture during the 4th quarter worth about $4,048,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Agriculture Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAGR opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59. African Agriculture has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

