African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Update

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of African Rainbow Minerals stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. African Rainbow Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Get African Rainbow Minerals alerts:

African Rainbow Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.