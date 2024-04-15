agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 6.1%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 722,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,811,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Leerink Partnrs lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 191,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of agilon health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,253 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

