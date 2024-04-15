Aion (AION) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,894.79

Aion (AION) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,894.79 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00082871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012920 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

