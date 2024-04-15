Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $159.37 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.58. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total value of $96,930.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,367 shares of company stock worth $94,049,172. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

