Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.