Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. cut its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up 1.6% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

