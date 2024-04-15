Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Cut by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,997,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,344,006. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

