Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 417.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

Align Technology stock traded down $9.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.96. 210,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

