Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AENT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Entertainment by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Alliance Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AENT opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Alliance Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment ( NASDAQ:AENT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.