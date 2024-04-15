Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,922.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,246.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 209,841 shares of company stock worth $253,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 46.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $179.67 million during the quarter.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

