Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Up 10.3% in March

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 27,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,337,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,929,258 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 79,743 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $3.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 202,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

