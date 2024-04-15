Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

ALL traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $167.17. The company had a trading volume of 208,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

