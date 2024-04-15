Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $64.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

