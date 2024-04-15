Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 4.6%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 416,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,250,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

The stock has a market cap of $930.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

