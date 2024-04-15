Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.08

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 71212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Power news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,654,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $31,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,884,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,477,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,673 shares of company stock worth $530,948 in the last three months. 31.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

