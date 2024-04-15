American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $52,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

