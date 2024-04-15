American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.62. 1,654,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,431. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.40. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

